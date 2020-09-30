Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police Rescue Westchester Woman Violently Attacked By Own Dogs

A woman was attacked by her pit bulls on 1st Street in New Rochelle. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Fast-acting police officers worked quickly to rescue a woman who was attacked by her own dogs in Westchester.

Officers from the New Rochelle Police Department responded to a 1st Street home early on Saturday, Sept. 26, where there was a report of an animal attack.

Upon arrival, officers located the woman who was being attacked by five pit bulls outside her residence.

Police said that the dogs were so relentless that they had to use their tasers on them to help rescue the woman, who suffered severe bites and lacerations during the attack.

The woman was ultimately freed from the dogs, treated by paramedics, and transported to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The Humane Society took custody of the five dogs, it is unclear what their fate is.

