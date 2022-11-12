Police In Eastchester Warn Against Scammers Posing As Fire Department Members

A police department in Westchester County is warning against scammers posing as fire department members to get business owners to pay them money.

Police said a business owner in Eastchester was contacted by an individual claiming to be part of the town's fire department who said that their business's fire extinguishers were expired, and that they should pay to have their extinguishers inspected, according to a post by Eastchester Police from Wednesday, Nov. 9.

The Eastchester Fire Department would not inspect portable fire extinguishers except for periodic building fire inspections, police said.

Authorities also said the fire department would never ask for payment for such an inspection.

"Please report any suspicious activity to your local police department," authorities said.

