Longtime Eastchester Resident Leonore Young, 94, Teacher, Yankees Fan, Dies of COVID-19

Leonore Young of Eastchester, died peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 from COVID-19. She was 94.

Leonore is survived by her sister Francis Goodman; her daughter and son-in-law Adrienne and Keith Bloomfield; her grandson and granddaughter Seth and Tara Bloomfield; her great-granddaughters Sydney and Charley Bloomfield; her son-in-law Michael Phelps and his wife Lenore Simon; her granddaughter Carlye Bell and her great-granddaughters Haley, Allison and Megan Bell.

The daughter of Annie and Ben Markowitz, Leonore was born in New York on June 2, 1926. A child of the Great Depression, she is fondly remembered by her family and friends as the sharp, resilient and loving matriarch of her family.

She was an elementary school teacher in the Bronx for most of her career. She loved watching sports (particularly football and the Yankees), playing cards and spending time with her family.

Leonore took great pleasure in her grandson Seth’s achievements, particularly his involvement in law school in the Duke Law School Wrongful Convictions Clinic. The family asks that donations be made in her memory to the Duke Law Wrongful Convictions Clinic and to please designate specifically for “the Wrongful Convictions Clinic.”

Obituary contributed by Leonore Young's family.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.