Noncitizen Caught With Fake ID After Attempted Burglary In Eastchester: Police

The suspect, identified as a noncitizen Colombian national, was arrested by Eastchester Police on Wednesday, March 20 after the department learned he had been using fraudulent identification under an assumed identity, authorities announced on Tuesday, March 26.

The department previously arrested the suspect on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, on two counts of second-degree attempted burglary after he broke into a residence in the Leewood Park neighborhood of Eastchester, police said.

After he was charged with first-degree falsifying burglary records for possessing a New York driver's license in another person's name, the suspect was taken into custody by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

According to ICE officials, the suspect had been removed from the US and taken to Colombia in November 2020. After this though, he unlawfully reentered the US at an unknown time, officials said.

The suspect was determined to be part of a transnational organized criminal enterprise in February 2024 by Enforcement and Removal Operations New York City's Newburgh Fugitive Operations Team, federal officials added.

The suspect, whose name was not released, was presented to a federal magistrate judge and remanded to the custody of the US Marshals Service pending his trial.

"Members of transnational criminal organizations are a direct threat to our communities, so we will utilize all of our resources to locate and apprehend these noncitizens and initiate removal proceedings," said ERO New York City Field Office Director Kenneth Genalo.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Eastchester and receive free news updates.