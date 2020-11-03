Woman Rescued, Dogs Quarantined After Animal Attack In Westchester

Police in Westchester made a bold rescue after dogs fought amongst themselves before biting one of their owners and forcing another to barricade herself in a bathroom for protection.

Officers responded to a First Street home in New Rochelle shortly before 9 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1, where there was a report of a dog-biting incident.

Upon arrival at the home, New Rochelle Police Capt. Cosmo Costa said officers found an injured 25-year-old man who was the owner of five pit bulls. He had been bitten on his right hand and both lower legs while attempting to shield his girlfriend from the dogs, who was still inside the apartment locked in a bathroom out of harm’s way.

The male victim was transported to New Rochelle Montefiore Hospital while officers traveled up a fire escape located along the side of the building, breached a side window, and was able to noose one of the dogs.

Costa said that officers were able to safely escort the girlfriend to a front window, where she escaped down a ladder that had been set up for her by responding officers.

The Humane Society was notified of the incident and responded to the scene. The five dogs were all safely secured and will be placed into confinement for 10 days.

