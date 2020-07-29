Westchester Woman Sentenced For Attempting To Kidnap Baby

A 29-year-old woman has been will spend time in prison after attempting to steal a baby from a hospital emergency room in Westchester.

Yonkers resident Laysha Machado has been sentenced to a term of between one and three years in prison after attempting to take a toddler from its mother at a city hospital in February last year.

Machado pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful imprisonment in December last year.

On Feb. 15 last year, Machado entered the emergency room of St. Joseph’s Hospital in Yonkers where she took a stroller with another person’s child inside and fled the building, Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino said.

A hospital security guard chased her outside of the hospital and held her until Yonkers Police arrived. She was arrested at the scene.

The 2-year-old child victim was returned immediately to its mother. While the child was exposed to a risk of serious physical injury, the victim was not injured.

