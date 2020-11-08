Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Eastchester Daily Voice serves Eastchester & Tuckahoe
Return to your home site

Menu

Eastchester Daily Voice serves Eastchester & Tuckahoe

Nearby Towns

News

Teen Reported Missing In Westchester

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Parris Bailey was reported missing in Mount Vernon
Parris Bailey was reported missing in Mount Vernon Photo Credit: Mount Vernon Police

Seen her?

An alert has been issued for a teenager who was reported missing over the weekend.

Parris D. Bailey, 17, was reported missing in Mount Vernon after last being seen leaving her home on Saturday, Aug. 8.

According to Mount Vernon Police detectives, Bailey is 5-foot-5, weighing approximately 105 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, light blue jeans, red, white, and blue Nike sneakers.

Anyone who has information regarding Bailey’s whereabouts, or spots her, has been asked to contact the Mount Vernon Police Department at (914) 665-2500 or their local police department.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Eastchester Daily Voice!

Serves Eastchester & Tuckahoe

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.