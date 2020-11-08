Teen Reported Missing In Westchester

Seen her?

An alert has been issued for a teenager who was reported missing over the weekend.

Parris D. Bailey, 17, was reported missing in Mount Vernon after last being seen leaving her home on Saturday, Aug. 8.

According to Mount Vernon Police detectives, Bailey is 5-foot-5, weighing approximately 105 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, light blue jeans, red, white, and blue Nike sneakers.

Anyone who has information regarding Bailey’s whereabouts, or spots her, has been asked to contact the Mount Vernon Police Department at (914) 665-2500 or their local police department.

