Teen Charged With Manslaughter For Fatal Shooting At Park In Westchester

A Westchester teen has been formally arraigned following the fatal shooting of a 32-year-old man in an area park, the District Attorney’s Office announced.

Mount Vernon resident Emmanuel Valentin Perez, age 18, has been arraigned and charged with first-degree manslaughter for the Monday, June 28 killing of Sleepy Hollow resident Manuel Salazar.

Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah said that on June 28, Salazar was allegedly shot by Perez during an argument in Margotta Courts Park in Sleepy Hollow. A second man also sustained a gunshot wound.

Salazar was transported to the Westchester County Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries. The second shooting victim was treated and released.

Perez was tracked down and apprehended on Tuesday, June 29. He has been in custody at the Westchester County Jail since his arrest.

“We extend our deepest condolences to Mr. Salazar’s family, and we have already reached out to them to offer victim support services,” Rocah said. “We share Westchester residents’ concerns about gun violence and will continue to fight this problem aggressively.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.