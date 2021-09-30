Missing, At-Risk Person In Westchester Found Through 'Project LifeSaver'

Police investigators in Westchester were able to track down a missing, vulnerable woman using “LifeSaver” technology, officials announced.

Members of the New Rochelle Police Department received a report shortly before 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28 from a woman who said that her elderly mother, who suffers from dementia, had left their home and gone missing.

The investigation found that the woman - whose name has not been released - had been missing since approximately 6 a.m. that morning.

New Rochelle Police Capt. J. Collins Coyne said that the woman was enrolled in the Project LifeSaver Program, and was wearing a bracelet size, personal radio transmitting device that is provided to elderly people and those with cognitive behavior disorders such as dementia, autism, and Alzheimer’s.

Officers, who have trained with Westchester County Police to use Project LifeSaver were able to swiftly locate the missing woman, who was tracked down safely, in good health, on Webster Avenue.

The woman was returned safely to her daughter without further incident.

Police officials made note that the people enrolled in the program largely have a tendency to wander away from home, and that the program is administered by the Westchester County Department of the Aging and the Westchester County Department of Community Health.

