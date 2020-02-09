COVID-19: Westchester Sees Slight Uptick In Cases; Breakdown By Municipality

There was a slight uptick in new COVID-19 cases in Westchester, which saw 48 newly confirmed cases in the past 24 hours.
There have now been 37,057 confirmed COVID cases in Westchester residents out of 539,374 - representing more than half of the county’s population - who have been tested for the virus.
The infection rate in Westchester residents has now dropped to 6.9 percent of those tested for the virus.
There were no new COVID-19 fatalities in Westchester, as the total held steady 1,452 for the third straight day, according to the state Department of Health.
A breakdown of total and active COVID-19 cases in Westchester, by municipality as of Wednesday, Sept. 2:
- Yonkers: 7,705 (116 active, 9 new);
- New Rochelle: 3,216 (31, 9 new);
- Mount Vernon: 2,850 (31, 2 new);
- White Plains: 1,934 (26, 2 new);
- Port Chester: 1,328 (15, 2 new);
- Greenburgh: 1,253 (19, 2 new);
- Ossining Village: 1,111 (12, 2 new);
- Peekskill: 1,056 (12, 1 new);
- Cortlandt: 961 (25);
- Yorktown: 766 (19);
- Mount Pleasant: 610 (13, 1 new);
- Mamaroneck Village: 490 (4);
- Eastchester: 467 (5);
- Sleepy Hollow: 445 (11, 1 new);
- Harrison: 442 (9);
- Somers: 417 (6, 1 new);
- Scarsdale: 374 (3);
- Dobbs Ferry: 336 (4);
- Tarrytown: 309 (10, 2 new);
- Mount Kisco: 297 (7, 3 new);
- Bedford: 277 (9 active, 3 new);
- Rye City: 224 (4);
- North Castle: 224 (6);
- New Castle: 219 (5);
- Elmsford: 214 (1);
- Croton-on-Hudson: 213 (1);
- Rye Brook: 194 (3, 1 new);
- Mamaroneck Town: 179 (2);
- Pelham: 176 (2);
- Ossining Town: 163 (3, 1 new);
- North Salem: 152 (3);
- Tuckahoe: 145 (2);
- Hastings-on-Hudson: 142 (2, 1 new);
- Pleasantville: 138 (2);
- Pelham Manor: 125 (3);
- Lewisboro: 125 (4, 1 new);
- Briarcliff Manor: 115 (4 active, 3 new);
- Ardsley: 102 (0);
- Bronxville: 90 (5, 1 new);
- Irvington: 87 (1):
- Larchmont: 75 (0);
- Buchanan: 43 (1);
- Pound Ridge: 29 (0).
Statewide, 8,428,477 New Yorkers have been tested for COVID-19, with 436,218 testing positive. There have been 25,336 (five new) virus-related deaths since the pandemic began in early March.
