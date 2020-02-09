Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Westchester Sees Slight Uptick In Cases; Breakdown By Municipality

The latest breakdown of COVID-19 cases by municipality in Westchester.
There was a slight uptick in new COVID-19 cases in Westchester, which saw 48 newly confirmed cases in the past 24 hours.

There have now been 37,057 confirmed COVID cases in Westchester residents out of 539,374 - representing more than half of the county’s population - who have been tested for the virus.

The infection rate in Westchester residents has now dropped to 6.9 percent of those tested for the virus.

There were no new COVID-19 fatalities in Westchester, as the total held steady 1,452 for the third straight day, according to the state Department of Health.

A breakdown of total and active COVID-19 cases in Westchester, by municipality as of Wednesday, Sept. 2:

  • Yonkers: 7,705 (116 active, 9 new);
  • New Rochelle: 3,216 (31, 9 new);
  • Mount Vernon: 2,850 (31, 2 new);
  • White Plains: 1,934 (26, 2 new);
  • Port Chester: 1,328 (15, 2 new);
  • Greenburgh: 1,253 (19, 2 new);
  • Ossining Village: 1,111 (12, 2 new);
  • Peekskill: 1,056 (12, 1 new);
  • Cortlandt: 961 (25);
  • Yorktown: 766 (19);
  • Mount Pleasant: 610 (13, 1 new);
  • Mamaroneck Village: 490 (4);
  • Eastchester: 467 (5);
  • Sleepy Hollow: 445 (11, 1 new);
  • Harrison: 442 (9);
  • Somers: 417 (6, 1 new);
  • Scarsdale: 374 (3);
  • Dobbs Ferry: 336 (4);
  • Tarrytown: 309 (10, 2 new);
  • Mount Kisco: 297 (7, 3 new);
  • Bedford: 277 (9 active, 3 new);
  • Rye City: 224 (4);
  • North Castle: 224 (6);
  • New Castle: 219 (5);
  • Elmsford: 214 (1);
  • Croton-on-Hudson: 213 (1);
  • Rye Brook: 194 (3, 1 new);
  • Mamaroneck Town: 179 (2);
  • Pelham: 176 (2);
  • Ossining Town: 163 (3, 1 new);
  • North Salem: 152 (3);
  • Tuckahoe: 145 (2);
  • Hastings-on-Hudson: 142 (2, 1 new);
  • Pleasantville: 138 (2);
  • Pelham Manor: 125 (3);
  • Lewisboro: 125 (4, 1 new);
  • Briarcliff Manor: 115 (4 active, 3 new);
  • Ardsley: 102 (0);
  • Bronxville: 90 (5, 1 new);
  • Irvington: 87 (1):
  • Larchmont: 75 (0);
  • Buchanan: 43 (1);
  • Pound Ridge: 29 (0).

Statewide, 8,428,477 New Yorkers have been tested for COVID-19, with 436,218 testing positive. There have been 25,336 (five new) virus-related deaths since the pandemic began in early March.

