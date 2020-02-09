COVID-19: Westchester Sees Slight Uptick In Cases; Breakdown By Municipality

There was a slight uptick in new COVID-19 cases in Westchester, which saw 48 newly confirmed cases in the past 24 hours.

There have now been 37,057 confirmed COVID cases in Westchester residents out of 539,374 - representing more than half of the county’s population - who have been tested for the virus.

The infection rate in Westchester residents has now dropped to 6.9 percent of those tested for the virus.

There were no new COVID-19 fatalities in Westchester, as the total held steady 1,452 for the third straight day, according to the state Department of Health.

A breakdown of total and active COVID-19 cases in Westchester, by municipality as of Wednesday, Sept. 2:

Yonkers: 7,705 (116 active, 9 new);

New Rochelle: 3,216 (31, 9 new);

Mount Vernon: 2,850 (31, 2 new);

White Plains: 1,934 (26, 2 new);

Port Chester: 1,328 (15, 2 new);

Greenburgh: 1,253 (19, 2 new);

Ossining Village: 1,111 (12, 2 new);

Peekskill: 1,056 (12, 1 new);

Cortlandt: 961 (25);

Yorktown: 766 (19);

Mount Pleasant: 610 (13, 1 new);

Mamaroneck Village: 490 (4);

Eastchester: 467 (5);

Sleepy Hollow: 445 (11, 1 new);

Harrison: 442 (9);

Somers: 417 (6, 1 new);

Scarsdale: 374 (3);

Dobbs Ferry: 336 (4);

Tarrytown: 309 (10, 2 new);

Mount Kisco: 297 (7, 3 new);

Bedford: 277 (9 active, 3 new);

Rye City: 224 (4);

North Castle: 224 (6);

New Castle: 219 (5);

Elmsford: 214 (1);

Croton-on-Hudson: 213 (1);

Rye Brook: 194 (3, 1 new);

Mamaroneck Town: 179 (2);

Pelham: 176 (2);

Ossining Town: 163 (3, 1 new);

North Salem: 152 (3);

Tuckahoe: 145 (2);

Hastings-on-Hudson: 142 (2, 1 new);

Pleasantville: 138 (2);

Pelham Manor: 125 (3);

Lewisboro: 125 (4, 1 new);

Briarcliff Manor: 115 (4 active, 3 new);

Ardsley: 102 (0);

Bronxville: 90 (5, 1 new);

Irvington: 87 (1):

Larchmont: 75 (0);

Buchanan: 43 (1);

Pound Ridge: 29 (0).

Statewide, 8,428,477 New Yorkers have been tested for COVID-19, with 436,218 testing positive. There have been 25,336 (five new) virus-related deaths since the pandemic began in early March.

