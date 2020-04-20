COVID-19: Anti-Semitic 'Zoom Bombing' Incident Under Investigation In Westchester

The Westchester County District Attorney’s Office is investigating recent anti-Semitic incidents during online religious services amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

An investigation has been launched into recent “zoom-bombing” incidents that were being streamed “in an effort to bring people together while following social distancing directives,” Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Jr., announced.

Zoom provides videotelephony and online chat services through a cloud-based platform. It's used for teleconferencing, telecommuting, distance education, and social relations.

According to Scarpino, the first incident took place via a Jewish center video stream Friday, April 3, with a second incident happening the following week at a different congregation.

In both cases, congregation leadership had sent email invitations for anyone to join the interactive video stream.

In both incidents, an unknown person or people logged into the Zoom-based video conference and interrupted the services with anti-Semitic acts, including posting swastikas and other offensive materials for all participants to see.

The District Attorney’s Office is assisting police in Pelham Manor and Scarsdale to determine who is responsible.

Scarpino said he has issued subpoenas and is reviewing a recording and other materials from the events.

“Together, our Cybercrime Bureau is working hard to trace the digital footprint of the perpetrators and our Hate Crime Unit is looking into the specific aspects of the incidents and what criminal charges might apply,” he said.

“Everyone during the COVID19 crisis is trying to bring people together using technology but there will always be bad actors who find ways to exploit it. These anti-Semitic attacks are hateful and hurtful.

"My office is working with local police and federal authorities to find out who may have done this and whether they will be charged with a crime.

"As always, we stand with our friends in Westchester of every faith to protect their freedom to worship uninterrupted whether in person or online. We continue to work with our community partners to stop hate in Westchester.”

