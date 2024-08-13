Man Accused Of Punching Woman In Face After Argument On Bike Path In Eastchester

White Plains resident Dmitriy Nazaryev was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 7 in connection with an incident that happened on the Bronx River Pathway in Eastchester on Friday, July 26, Westchester County Police announced on Tuesday, Aug. 13.

According to the department, on the day of the incident, Nazaryev was riding his bicycle on the pathway south of Harney Road when his handlebars made contact with a female jogger running in the opposite direction.

The two then argued and went their separate ways before Nazaryev allegedly rode back to where the woman was and punched her in the face, police said.

After the incident, detectives from the department's General Investigations Unit were able to look at video of a possible suspect and also posted flyers about the assault along the path. After the investigation continued, Nazaryev was eventually arrested and charged with third-degree assault.

He was later released on his own recognizance and is due back in court in September.

