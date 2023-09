Two lanes in both directions of the Cross County Parkway in Eastchester between Exit 8 (State Route 22) and the Hutchinson River Parkway will close nightly between Sunday, Sept. 24, and Thursday, Sept. 28, the New York State Department of Transportation announced.

The closures will be put into effect from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night.

The lane closures will allow for construction work, officials said.

