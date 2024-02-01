Fugitive Wanted For Narcotics Trafficking Caught With Gun At Eastchester Gas Station

The arrests stemmed from an incident on Monday, Jan. 29 that began around 10:15 a.m., when authorities saw a 2023 Hyundai Sonata with tinted windows and an expired North Carolina registration traveling east on the Cross County Parkway, Westchester County Police said on Thursday, Feb. 1.

Officers then followed the Hyundai to New Rochelle Road in Eastchester and pulled it over as it entered a gas station. After checking the driver's identification, police soon realized that he had a warrant for his arrest lodged by the US Department of Homeland Security in the US District Court for Eastern Virginia, authorities said.

The warrant charged the 34-year-old fugitive, identified as 35-year-old Vincent Boyd II of Norfolk, Virginia, with conspiracy to manufacture and distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl. Soon after officers discovered these outstanding charges, the man was taken into custody and his vehicle was searched.

This resulted in the discovery of a loaded .38-caliber revolver, a small amount of heroin, and $12,034 in cash taken from the car's center console. The recovery of the handgun prompted the arrest of the two passengers from Rhode Island who had also been in the Hyundai, who were identified as 34-year-old Dennissa Porter of Woonsocket, and 29-year-old Asia Porter of Providence.

All three suspects were charged with second-degree and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, as all of them had previous criminal convictions that prevented them from possessing a gun, police said.

The driver was also slapped with a charge of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance for heroin possession, authorities added.

