New 'Very Welcoming' Restaurant Already Doing Well In Tuckahoe, Visitors Say

If you're looking for a taste of Spanish cuisine served by a place named after a popular flamenco dance style, a new restaurant in Westchester may just be the spot for you.

Buleria Tapas & Wine Bar, located in Tuckahoe at 106 Main St., opened its doors to visitors in January 2023 and is already receiving praise for its unique atmosphere, delicious Spanish-inspired menu items, and tasty dessert options.

The eatery offers a menu full of regional dishes inspired by the Spanish city of Seville, such as hot and cold tapas, paellas, salads, and soups.

Those with a sweet tooth will also find a home at Buleria, as dessert options include churros con chocolate, flan, and "Noah's Cookie Stash," a double chocolate chip cookie served with strawberry ice cream.

In addition to food, the eatery also offers a host of wine and cocktail options, including Sangria.

Many Yelp reviewers are already raving about the eatery, with Lauren T. of Blauvelt calling the eatery "very welcoming."

"The Pulpo a la Gallega was the best octopus I've ever had! We loved the Albodigas and Puntas. The Manchego truffle fries are a must as well," she wrote, adding, "We had to finish with Noah's cookie stash and the Vulcan de chocolate. Both were delicious!"

Sharm S. of New York City also complimented the restaurant and warned visitors to make a reservation, as it gets busy.

"All of our food was delicious from the starters to entree and dessert (including both veggie and meat dishes)," Sharm wrote, continuing, "love this new addition to Tuckahoe."

The running theme of many reviews left for the eatery suggests that it is a great stop during a night out on the town.

"Space was dark and cozy - perfect for a night out with friends!" wrote Leslie H. of New Rochelle.

It is evident that the eatery was named with a night out in mind, as the owners said that it is named after Bulería, the "most characteristic flamenco style of Jerez de la Frontera," according to the business's website.

According to the owners, the style is usually the dance that ends a flamenco party, in which dancers will form a semicircle and dance a part of the piece one by one.

If you're looking to add Buleria to your night out, the restaurant is open seven days a week.

