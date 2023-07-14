Beloved Cafe To Permanently Close In Tuckahoe: 'Time For Us To Move On'

The Nutmeg Cafe, located in Tuckahoe at 64 Main St., will be permanently closing on Sunday, July 16, the owners announced on social media.

In their closing announcement, the owners did not give a specific reason for their decision but said "It is now time for us to move on."

"We have truly been blessed and privileged to have the best and most supportive community, staff, friends, family, and patrons," the owners added.

Originally opening in 2016, the cafe was known for serving up a variety of baked goods such as homemade pies, cakes, pastries, and cupcakes in addition to coffee and espresso drinks.

The eatery will remain open for one last weekend, the owners said.

"We will miss all that made Nutmeg special," they wrote, continuing, "We wish everyone our best for the future."

In the comments section of the closing announcement, former customers expressed their sadness at the news, including Tuckahoe Mayor Omayra Andino.

"I can’t stress enough what a phenomenal part of this community Nutmeg has been," Andino wrote, adding, "You have not only created delicious, quality goods, Nutmeg has given back in so many ways from supporting events, to donating goods and always with a willing and eager heart."

"I am so saddened by this news and understand how challenging it can be to sustain a small business in these difficult times," Andino continued.

