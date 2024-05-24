2 Fraudulent Contractors Nabbed After Trying To Scam Tuckahoe Homeowner

The arrests resulted from an incident on Wednesday, May 22, when a Tuckahoe resident contacted the village's police department regarding suspicious contractors who had reached out to him to replace his roof.

According to Tuckahoe Police, the resident had verbally agreed to the work but had first requested a written contract before it began. However, the contractors instead allegedly began the job when he left and then claimed there were "unforeseen issues" that negated an almost 400 percent price increase.

The resident was then left to either pay their demands or have them leave his home with a destroyed roof. At this point, Tuckahoe Police began a joint investigation with the Westchester County Police Department and the Westchester Department of Consumer Protection.

This investigation eventually found that the contractor's company was fraudulent and did not have the proper permits to conduct work in Westchester. Police then arrested the two contractors and charged them with unlicensed persons engaging in home improvement business, a misdemeanor.

The duo, whose names were not released, were also issued several civil fines and also had their vehicle seized and impounded by Westchester County Police.

Following the arrests, Tuckahoe Police warned residents to make sure any companies performing work on their homes are registered within Westchester.

