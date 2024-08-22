SUV Goes Up In Flames On Road In Croton-On-Hudson

The incident happened on Monday, Aug. 19 just before 9:30 a.m., when an SUV went up in flames on lower Brook Street in Croton-on-Hudson, according to the village's fire department.

Arriving crews stretched a hose line to both extinguish the vehicle fire and cool down the neighboring house. After the SUV blaze was put out, firefighters inspected the house and found just radiant heat damage to the vinyl siding.

The entire response took only nine minutes, the department said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cortlandt and receive free news updates.