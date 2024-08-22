Fair 70°

SHARE

SUV Goes Up In Flames On Road In Croton-On-Hudson

A vehicle blaze that went up on a residential street in Northern Westchester was stopped from damaging nearby homes thanks to quick efforts from firefighters. 

The blaze happened on Brook Street in Croton-on-Hudson.

The blaze happened on Brook Street in Croton-on-Hudson.

 Photo Credit: Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The incident happened on Monday, Aug. 19 just before 9:30 a.m., when an SUV went up in flames on lower Brook Street in Croton-on-Hudson, according to the village's fire department. 

Arriving crews stretched a hose line to both extinguish the vehicle fire and cool down the neighboring house. After the SUV blaze was put out, firefighters inspected the house and found just radiant heat damage to the vinyl siding. 

The entire response took only nine minutes, the department said. 

to follow Daily Voice Cortlandt and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE