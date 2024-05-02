US Route 6/202 (Bear Mountain Bridge Road) between Route 9D and Route 9 in Cortlandt will close nightly beginning on Monday, May 6 through Wednesday, May 8, the New York State Department of Transportation announced.

The stretch will close between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. each night to allow crews to perform construction work, officials added.

Motorists who drive on the route should expect delays and use the posted detour using Route 9D, Route 403, and Route 9.

