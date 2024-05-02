Fog/Mist 44°

SHARE

Stretch Of Route 6/202 In Cortlandt To Close Overnight

A busy stretch of a main route in Northern Westchester will temporarily close to traffic over several days, officials announced.

Route 6/202 between Route 9D and Route 9 in Cortlandt will close for several nights.&nbsp;&nbsp;

Route 6/202 between Route 9D and Route 9 in Cortlandt will close for several nights.  

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via PublicDomainPictures
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

US Route 6/202 (Bear Mountain Bridge Road) between Route 9D and Route 9 in Cortlandt will close nightly beginning on Monday, May 6 through Wednesday, May 8, the New York State Department of Transportation announced.

The stretch will close between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. each night to allow crews to perform construction work, officials added.

Motorists who drive on the route should expect delays and use the posted detour using Route 9D, Route 403, and Route 9. 

to follow Daily Voice Cortlandt and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE