Storm May Cause More Flooding At Train Station, Parks In Croton: Officials

Croton-on-Hudson village officials are warning residents to prepare for more flooding impacts as predictions call for yet another heavy rainfall event on Friday, Jan. 12, and Saturday, Jan. 13.

As a result of the storm, which is also predicted to bring strong winds, officials warned that the Croton-Harmon Train Station parking lot may flood. Commuters are asked to avoid parking in Sections I and H, which are especially flood-prone.

Additionally, officials said that flooding may impact Elliott Way, including Senasqua Park and Croton Landing, which are both located near the Hudson River. Both parks may be closed if necessary, according to officials.

Another park, Black Rock Dog Park, is currently closed until further notice because of a damaged fence that was broken during the storm on Tuesday, Jan. 9. Department of Public Works crews are now working to repair it.

