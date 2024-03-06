'Startled' Cat Rescued From Apartment After Oven Sparks Blaze In Croton

The blaze began just before 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 6 at an apartment building on Sunset Trail in Croton-on-Hudson, according to the village's fire department.

Arriving crews found smoke coming from the building's ground floor and the floor above before forcing their way into a lower-level apartment. There, they found an active oven fire and put it out quickly.

Firefighters then searched the building and found a "startled" cat, which was soon returned to its happy owners, the department said.

One person was also evaluated for smoke inhalation as a result of the blaze. The building was vented for over an hour after the fire was put out.

Thanks to the quick response, no tenants had to relocate and are now back in their building, firefighters said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cortlandt and receive free news updates.