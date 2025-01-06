Smoke From Roof Of DPW Building Prompts Emergency Response In Croton

The incident happened on Sunday, Jan. 5, at around 3:30 p.m., when a passerby reported the smoke coming from the Croton-on-Hudson DPW building on Yorktown Road, according to the village's fire department.

Due to the lack of pressurized fire hydrants in the area, tankers from Millwood and Yorktown Heights fire departments were also sent, the fire department said.

Crews soon arrived on the scene and confirmed smoke coming from the roof. Firefighters then searched the building to locate the source of the smoke and found a malfunctioning oil burner, which was quickly shut down. Firefighters ventilated the building before turning it over to DPW personnel.

