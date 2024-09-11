Self-Cleaning Oven Sparks Blaze At Apartment Complex In Croton-On-Hudson

The fire happened on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at around 1:20 p.m., when smoke was seen coming from the Bari Manor Apartments on Old Post Road South in Croton-on-Hudson, according to the village's fire department.

Arriving fire crews quickly made their way to a second-floor apartment and found that a grease fire had begun inside an oven. Firefighters then stretched a hose to the apartment and extinguished the blaze.

Crews stayed at the scene to ventilate the building of smoke, the department said. No injuries were reported.

