The incident happened on Wednesday, March 27 around 10 p.m., when Croton-on-Hudson Fire crews responded to a reported trash fire near the old Metro Enviro building on Croton Point Avenue near the Croton-Harmon railroad yard, according to the department.

Crews soon found a smoldering fire in some railroad ties and were able to extinguish it quickly, firefighters said.

The cause of the blaze was not released.

