Both directions of Route 6/202 (Bear Mountain Bridge Road) between Route 9D and Route 9 in Cortlandt will close on Saturday, March 30, the New York State Department of Transportation announced.

Officials said the closure will last from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and will allow for construction work.

Motorists should expect delays in the area and follow the posted detour, which will utilize Route 9D, Route 403, and Route 9.

