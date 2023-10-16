Popular Bakers Open New Store In Croton-On-Hudson: 'Home Away From Home'

The Hudson Oven opened a new physical retail store to the public in Croton-on-Hudson at 385 South Riverside Ave. on Sunday, Oct. 15, the owners announced.

The store, owned by Chase and Madison Harnett, will provide a space for the couple to sell their homemade sourdough bread, soups, stews, biscuits, cookies, salads, scones, and other baked goods to customers for the first time.

In their announcement, the couple said they wanted to create a "home away from home for ourselves where we can grow and develop our passion for food and sharing it with good people."

"We have operated behind closed doors for years and cannot wait to finally meet you all," the couple continued.

Before opening the store, the couple had operated a bakery closed to the public and had sold their bread in armoires hidden across Westchester as part of a "scavenger hunt."

Luckily, now that the store is open, finding their tasty baked goods will be a lot less difficult.

In addition to the store, the location will also feature a bakery and food production space.

Those interested in trying the couple's homemade products can visit the store Thursday through Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Additional parking is located across the street in a gravel lot.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cortlandt and receive free news updates.