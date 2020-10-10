Woman Accused Of Shoplifting At Jefferson Valley Mall Macy's

A 53-year-old woman was busted after attempting to shoplift from Macy’s at the Jefferson Valley Mall in Northern Westchester, police said.

Members of the Yorktown Police Department responded to the mall on Lee Boulevard shortly before 5:15 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2, where there was a reported shoplifter in custody.

Officers were dispatched to Macy’s, and the investigation determined that Mahopac resident Tetyana Solovyova allegedly entered the store, attempted to steal multiple items and never made an attempt to pay before being stopped by the store’s loss prevention officers.

Solovyova was arrested without incident and charged with petit larceny, a misdemeanor. She was released and is scheduled to appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Thursday, Oct. 22 to respond to the charge.

