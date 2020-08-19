Westchester Man Killed In Single-Vehicle Taconic Parkway Crash

A Westchester man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a stretch of the Taconic State Parkway in Putnam County.

It happened on Monday, Aug. 17 at around 1:30 p.m. in the town of Kent.

Robert J. Costabile, 69, of Valhalla, was operating a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle on the northbound side near Hortontown Hill Road when, for unknown reasons, was unable to negotiate a curve and lost control before leaving the roadway, state police said.

Costabile succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

This investigation remains ongoing.

