Two Injured After Rollover Crash In Area

Two were injured when a driver lost control of a vehicle and rolled over, landing more than 20 feet off the roadway in Putnam County, officials said.

Jack Casey, the Mahopac Fire Department public information officer, said that first responders were dispatched to Union Valley Road shortly after 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 29, where there was a reported rollover crash.

Upon arrival, first responders found a vehicle on its side off the roadway with the driver outside and a passenger still inside.

Casey said that one victim was evaluated and the driver was transported by a Mahopac ambulance to Danbury Hospital for further evaluation.

Carmel Police detectives investigated the crash, and one lane on Union Valley Road was temporarily closed on Friday afternoon to allow for a flatbed to remove the vehicle from the side of the road.

