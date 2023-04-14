Raging Brush Fire Requires Use Of Over 1K Feet Of Hose In Montrose

A brush fire that erupted in Northern Westchester in the midst of elevated fire risk conditions took firefighters from several departments hours to put out.

The fire occurred on Thursday afternoon, April 13 in the hamlet of Montrose in the woods near Washington Street, according to the Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department.

As the fire began to quickly spread, firefighters from numerous departments were called to the scene.

Croton-On-Hudson department members remained at the blaze from around 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., then returned to the fire station to repack the over 1,000 feet of hose that had to be used to extinguish the fire.

The department issued a warning to residents to avoid any outdoor fires as the high fire risk conditions continue.

"Please - PLEASE - avoid having outdoor fires anytime soon, as conditions are prime for rapidly developing fires," the department said on social media.

The high risk for brush fires is caused by dry conditions, strong winds, and low relative humidity, which particularly affects parks and wooded areas in the county, according to Westchester County officials.

