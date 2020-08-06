Putnam Child Drowning Victim Being Treated, Police Say

A 2-year-old boy is being treated after authorities responded to a report of a child drowned in a pool who was out of the water in Putnam County.

Carmel Police Officer Daniel Shea was first on the scene Thursday, Aug. 6 at about 4:20 p.m. at See Avenue in Mahopac and he began CPR on the child until he was joined by medics and Mahopac ambulance personnel, said Lt. John Dearman of the Town of Carmel Police Department.

The child was intubated on the scene and transported to Putnam Hospital Center by Mahopac Ambulance. Carmel police officers and deputies from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Dept set up roadblocks and escorted the ambulance to the hospital.

Once at the hospital, the child was transferred onto a Lifenet medivac helicopter and flown to Westchester County Medical Center.

The child is still alive and being treated at WMC Thursday evening, Carmel Police said.

