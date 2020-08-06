Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Cortlandt Daily Voice serves Buchanan, Cortlandt & Croton
Return to your home site

Menu

Cortlandt Daily Voice serves Buchanan, Cortlandt & Croton

Nearby Towns

Police & Fire

Putnam Child Drowning Victim Being Treated, Police Say

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
See Avenue
See Avenue Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 2-year-old boy is being treated after authorities responded to a report of a child drowned in a pool who was out of the water in Putnam County.

Carmel Police Officer Daniel Shea was first on the scene Thursday, Aug. 6 at about 4:20 p.m. at See Avenue in Mahopac and he began CPR on the child until he was joined by medics and Mahopac ambulance personnel, said Lt. John Dearman of the Town of Carmel Police Department.

The child was intubated on the scene and transported to Putnam Hospital Center by Mahopac Ambulance. Carmel police officers and deputies from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Dept set up roadblocks and escorted the ambulance to the hospital.

Once at the hospital, the child was transferred onto a Lifenet medivac helicopter and flown to Westchester County Medical Center. 

The child is still alive and being treated at WMC Thursday evening, Carmel Police said.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Cortlandt Daily Voice!

Serves Buchanan, Cortlandt & Croton

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.