Nursing Home Fire: Fireplace Malfunctions In Croton-on-Hudson

Firefighters were sent to a nursing home in Northern Westchester after an electric fireplace malfunctioned.

The incident happened on Sunday, Jan. 29, around 8:15 p.m., when firefighters responded to the Sky View Rehabilitation & Health Care nursing home in Croton-on-Hudson located at 1280 Albany Post Rd., according to the Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department.

Once arriving, crews found an electric fireplace in the nursing home's main entrance area that was malfunctioning and causing a fire and were able to safely remove it from the building.

No injuries were reported from the incident, and crews were able to leave the scene within 30 minutes.

