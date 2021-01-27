Motorist Stopped On Route 6 Charged With DWI

A driver stopped on the middle of Route 6 in Putnam County was allegedly intoxicated when he was busted by members of the Sheriff’s Office, officials said.

Putnam County Sheriff Deputy Matthew Shelters was on patrol shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 23 when he spotted a vehicle that was stopped in the middle of the road on Route 6 in Southeast, blocking the southbound lane of traffic.

Further investigation determined that the driver, Perfecto Lopez-Garcia, age 39, was the sole occupant of the vehicle, and Shelters said that Lopez-Garcia appeared intoxicated when he was approached.

Lopez-Garcia submitted to a breathalyzer, which found his blood alcohol content was .11 percent, Putnam County Sheriff Robert Langley, Jr. said, above the legal limit, and he was taken into custody without incident.

Following his arrest, Lopez-Garcia was charged with two misdemeanor counts of driving while intoxicated and multiple traffic violations. He was later released and is scheduled to appear back in the Town of Southeast Court late on Tuesday, Jan. 26 to respond to the charges.

