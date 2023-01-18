Contact Us
Cortlandt Daily Voice serves Buchanan, Cortlandt & Croton
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Storm Could Bring Up To Foot Of Snow To Parts Of Northeast: Here's What To Expect
Police & Fire

Man Tries to Break Into Deli With Hammer In Cortlandt, Police Say

Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories
The attempted break-in happened at Zio's Italian Deli in Cortlandt on Albany Post Road (Route 9A).
The attempted break-in happened at Zio's Italian Deli in Cortlandt on Albany Post Road (Route 9A). Photo Credit: Google Maps/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon

A man is facing attempted burglary charges after trying to use a hammer to get into a Northern Westchester deli after-hours, police said.

On Friday, Jan. 13, around 5 a.m., state police were told by Zio's Italian Deli in Cortlandt at 2040 Albany Post Rd. (Route 9A) that someone had activated their burglar alarm and broken a window.

Authorities then began investigating the incident and determined that 41-year-old Jose Erazo of Cortlandt had tried and failed to use a hammer to enter the deli, and had vandalized a security camera on the property. 

Erazo was charged with: 

  • Third-degree attempted burglary;
  • Third-degree criminal mischief.

Erazo was arraigned before the town of Cortlandt Court, and was taken to Westchester County Jail without bail, police said.

to follow Daily Voice Cortlandt and receive free news updates.