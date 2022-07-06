Man Dies After Being Struck By Vehicle In Cortlandt

Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash in Northern Westchester.

It happened at approximately 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, on Crompond Road and Lafayette Avenue in the town of Cortlandt.

When police arrrived, Peekskill Emergency Medical Services was already on scene rendering aid to the pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle and transported to Hudson Valley Hospital, state police said.

The man later identified as Edwin G. Merchan Tenemea, age 34, of Peekskill, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

An initial investigation determined a 2004 Honda Accord was traveling westbound on Crompond Road and struck Edwin Merchan Tenemea who was walking in the westbound lane.

