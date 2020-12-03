Man Allegedly Points Shotgun At Himself During Standoff With Officers In Area

A man was taken into custody after allegedly pointing a shotgun at himself during a standoff with police in the area.

The incident took place around 7:29 p.m., on Thursday, March 5, when the Putnam County Sheriff's Office responded to a call regarding a suicidal man armed with a gun at a Southeast home, said Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

The man reportedly, in the presence of a family member, pointed a shotgun at himself and expressed thoughts of suicide, the Sheriff's Office said.

The family member then reported the incident to law enforcement. Sheriff’s deputies, state troopers and members of the Carmel Police Department responded to the man’s house, located in Southeast.

When they arrived at the scene they were met with the family member who confirmed the man was still inside the home.

Officers established a perimeter around the house and with the help of the family member, were able to contact the 20-year-old man who refused to come out.

At approximately 7:55 p.m. the Putnam Emergency Response Team was dispatched to the scene.

After two hours, negotiators from the ERT were able to persuade the young man to surrender himself peacefully.

He was taken into custody and transported to Putnam Hospital Center in Carmel for a mental health evaluation.

A shotgun and shotgun shells were recovered from inside the home.

