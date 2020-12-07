Know Her? Abandoned Beagle Seen Being Pushed Out Of Jeep In Area

The Putnam County SPCA is seeking information regarding the abandonment of an adult female beagle.

On Tuesday, Dec. 1, around 1 p.m., a delivery driver observed an individual push the dog out of an older model, Black Jeep Wrangler onto the side of Route 301, in the Town of Carmel, said the SPCA.

The vehicle then sped off as the dog attempted to follow it.

The witness was able to catch the dog and brought it to the Putnam Humane shelter.

The Putnam County SPCA is asking for anyone that might have information on this incident to please contact the Putnam County SPCA Humane Law Enforcement Division at 845-520-6915.

The dog pushed out of the vehicle. Putnam County SPCA

“Abandonment of any animal is a crime in New York State," said SPCA Chief Ken Ross. "Anyone who does this, especially at this time of year, is heartless.”

Animal crimes can be reported to the Putnam County SPCA 24 Hour Hotline at 845-520-6915.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.