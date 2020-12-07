Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Know Her? Abandoned Beagle Seen Being Pushed Out Of Jeep In Area

Kathy Reakes
A driver pushed this older Beagle dog out of a vehicle and fled.
The Putnam County SPCA is seeking information regarding the abandonment of an adult female beagle. 

On Tuesday, Dec. 1, around 1 p.m., a delivery driver observed an individual push the dog out of an older model, Black Jeep Wrangler onto the side of Route 301, in the Town of Carmel, said the SPCA.

The vehicle then sped off as the dog attempted to follow it. 

The witness was able to catch the dog and brought it to the Putnam Humane shelter. 

The Putnam County SPCA is asking for anyone that might have information on this incident to please contact the Putnam County SPCA Humane Law Enforcement Division at 845-520-6915.

“Abandonment of any animal is a crime in New York State," said SPCA Chief Ken Ross. "Anyone who does this, especially at this time of year, is heartless.”

Animal crimes can be reported to the Putnam County SPCA 24 Hour Hotline at 845-520-6915.

