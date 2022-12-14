Gas Leak Causes Nausea, Odor At Shopping Plaza In Croton-On-Hudson

An activated carbon monoxide alarm as well as reports of nausea and odor prompted a fire department to respond to a Northern Westchester shopping plaza for a gas leak.

On Monday, Dec. 12, around 4:15 p.m., firefighters responded to the ShopRite shopping center in Croton-on-Hudson located at 400 Block of South Riverside Avenue after a carbon monoxide detector went off, according to the Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department.

Once there, firefighters measured low levels of carbon monoxide and encountered one person who reported feeling nauseated. Additionally, as they checked several businesses for the gas, firefighters also detected an odor of gas, firefighters said.

Eventually, fire officials made their way to the plaza's roof and found the gas leak emanating from a rooftop heating unit. The unit was then turned off and fans were used to vent the affected stores, according to the fire department.

Ultimately, the response took around 90 minutes, fire officials said. also saying that they also responded to a carbon monoxide leak earlier that morning in the Harmon Flats in Croton-on-Hudson.

