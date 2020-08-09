Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Cortlandt Daily Voice
Breaking News: Northern Westchester Man Struck, Killed On Shoulder Of Garden State Parkway
Fatal Crash Causes Hours-Long Closure On Taconic Parkway

Joe Lombardi
A look at stopped vehicles as traffic was being diverted after the Taconic crash.
A look at stopped vehicles as traffic was being diverted after the Taconic crash. Photo Credit: New York State Police

This story has been updated.

A stretch of the Taconic State Parkway was closed throughout the morning commute following a fatal crash.

The closure was southbound in Hopewell Junction between Route 29/Carpenter Road and Route 52.

The crash happened just before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, but the lanes remained closed until around 10:30 a.m. during the accident investigation.

During the closure, motorists were advised by authorities to take Route 9 as an alternate or to get off at Beekman Road and take Route 376 to Route 52, then get back on the Taconic.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

