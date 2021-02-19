DWI Driver Found Stopped In Lane With Hazard Lights On In Area, Authorities Say

A Dutchess County man was nabbed for DWI after a Putnam County Sheriff's deputy spotted his vehicle stopped in a traffic lane with its hazard lights on.

Stuart. W. Young, age 32, of Poughkeepsie, was arrested around 8:30. a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, when Deputy Kevin Radovich was on patrol on Route 9, in the area of Watergrass Lane in the Town of Philipstown when he spotted a Subaru Outback stopped in the southbound lane with its hazards on, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office said.

Radovich pulled behind the vehicle and made contact with Young who was allegedly intoxicated and driving on a revoked license for driving with a blood-alcohol level above the allowed limit of .08 percent, the department said.

Additionally, the investigation revealed that there was an active restriction on Young’s license that mandated that any vehicle he operated have an ignition interlock device installed.

There was no such device installed in the Outback.

Young was arrested on the scene and charged with:

Felony DWI

Felony DWI with previous conviction

Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle

Circumventing an Ignition Interlock Device

Driving without a license

He was released without incident for a future date in the Town of Philipstown Justice Court.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.