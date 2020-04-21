Driver Runs Off Road, Flips Three Times In I-84, Taconic Parkway Stolen Car Chase

A 27-year-old man allegedly driving a stolen vehicle on the Taconic State Parkway was nabbed when a license plate reader notified police of its location and a local sheriff's deputy happened to be in the area.

The incident took place around 12:17 p.m., Wednesday, April 8, when Putnam County Sheriff's Deputy Amanda Collier was on patrol and received the stolen vehicle notice, the department said.

The vehicle was a 2006 gray Acura and was reported stolen out of the Bronx.

Collier positioned herself on the Taconic overpass located at Bryant Pond Road and within about eight minutes the vehicle flew past on the parkway headed north.

The deputy entered the parkway and began traveling behind the vehicle as she double-checked the license plate number. After receiving confirmation, Collier attempted to pull over the vehicle over.

At first, the driver, Brandon Scott Cohn, of the Bronx, began to slow down and then moved to the left and sped away. The vehicle continued traveling northward on the Taconic accelerating to speeds well in excess of the speed limit, the department said.

Cohn continued to drive recklessly as he exited the parkway, then re-entered the parkway, ending up on I-84 where while attempting to exit at Ludingtonville Road, left the highway, went through the gases, struck the guardrail and flipped three times before coming to rest on its roof in the right eastbound lane of I-84, police said.

Cohn, who was not injured, was charged with reckless endangerment, criminal possession of stolen property, unlawful fleeing a police officer, reckless driving, and various vehicle traffic laws.

He was arraigned and subsequently released to appear in court on a later date.

A passenger, Toniann Orichello, 27, of Scarsdale was transported to a nearby hospital with what appeared to be non-serious injuries and was given an appearance ticket to appear in court on a later date.

The owner of the vehicle, a 59-year-old woman from the Bronx, was notified and advised on how to proceed regarding the accident report and contacting her insurance company.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.