Breaking News: Coast-To-Coast Winter Storm On Track For Northeast
Cortlandt Woman Forges Check, Damages Home, Police Say

A 73-year-old woman from Northern Westchester is charged with both damaging a home and forging a check belonging to a victim, police said.

On Thursday, Dec. 15, police began investigating damage caused to a Cortlandt resident's home, as well as the forgery of a check belonging to the same victim, according to state police. 

Eventually, Cortlandt resident Bertha Bynes was identified as a suspect and arrested. She is charged with: 

  • Second-degree forgery;
  • Third-degree criminal mischief.

Bynes was arraigned before town of Cortlandt Court and will reappear in front of the court on Monday, Jan. 9. 

