Cortlandt Manor Man Killed After Car Hits Rock Wall, Police Say

A man is dead after losing control of his vehicle and hitting a rock wall in the Hudson Valley, police said.

The accident happened in Putnam County on Friday, Dec. 30 around 3 p.m. when the car traveling east on Route 301 in Putnam Valley about a mile west of the Taconic State Parkway suddenly lost control, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

The vehicle then traveled up the end of a guard rail before slamming into a rock embankment.

The driver, Northern Westchester resident James Cottrell, age 65, of Cortlandt Manor, was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is not yet known why he lost control of his vehicle, and police are still investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

