Alert Issued For Pistol Permit Scam

Area residents have been receiving text messages from scammers who try to elicit personal information from victims with the promise of a "Concealed Carry Permit Certificate" for a firearm, authorities warn.

"There is a Concealed Carry Permit Certificate coming today by your name," reads the bogus text message, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Department. "Enter your details to download it."

Anyone who has received a similar communication is asked to notify the Putnam County Shreiff's Department at 845-225-4300.

" It is unfortunate that these people have nothing better to do with their holiday than to scam the good folks out there, wrote the department in a press release. "Two lumps of coal in their stockings for them!"

