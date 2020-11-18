Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Alert Issued For Missing Man Who Abandoned Mercedes-Benz In Northern Westchester, Police Say

Christina Coulter
Walter Fabian Solice Coronel, age 40, of Putnam Valley
Walter Fabian Solice Coronel, age 40, of Putnam Valley Photo Credit: New York State Police

New York State Police are searching for a man whose vehicle was found abandoned off the Taconic State Parkway. 

Walter Fabian Solice Coronel, of Putnam Valley, 40, was last seen at his residence on Tuesday, Nov. 17, police said. 

According to State Police, his abandoned white 2011 GL450 Mercedes-Benz, with the license plate number JKY8799, was found on Wednesday, Nov. 18 near mile marker 18 northbound in the town of Yorktown. 

He is 5-foot-5, weighs approximately 165 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. A description of the clothing he was wearing was not available, police said. 

Anyone with information regarding Walter's whereabouts is asked to contact State Police at 914-769-2600 and to refer to case number 9935748.

