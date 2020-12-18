Alert Issued For Man Wanted On Sexual Misconduct Charge In Area

A Putnam County man is wanted on a bench warrant for sexual misconduct, police said.

Michael W. Potter, 32, last known residences were in Patterson, and Memphis, TN, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Department. Police said he stands at 6-foot-1, weighs about 170 pounds, has numerous tattoos, brown hair, and blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation at 845-225-4300.

