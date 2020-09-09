Alert Issued For First-Degree Rape Suspect From Northern Westchester Wanted In Area

An alert has been issued for an area man wanted for rape in the first degree.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Department reported on Wednesday, Sept. 9 that Jose Tapia, 45, has a warrant in his name for the felonies of first-degree rape and first-degree criminal contempt.

That's in addition to the misdemeanors of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing.

Tapia's last known place of residence was in Peekskill.

Tapia has back hair and brown eyes, weighs 225 pounds and stands at 5-foot-10.

Anyone with information pertaining to his whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff's Department's Bureau of Criminal Investigation confidentially at 845-225-4300.

