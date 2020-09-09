Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Alert Issued For First-Degree Rape Suspect From Northern Westchester Wanted In Area

Christina Coulter
A photo of Jose Tapia taken in 2006 Photo Credit: Putnam County Sheriff's Department

An alert has been issued for an area man wanted for rape in the first degree.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Department reported on Wednesday, Sept. 9 that Jose Tapia, 45, has a warrant in his name for the felonies of first-degree rape and first-degree criminal contempt.

That's in addition to the misdemeanors of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing. 

Tapia's last known place of residence was in Peekskill. 

Tapia has back hair and brown eyes, weighs 225 pounds and stands at 5-foot-10.

Anyone with information pertaining to his whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff's Department's Bureau of Criminal Investigation confidentially at 845-225-4300.

