Alert Issued For Burglars Posing As Utility Workers In Westchester

Police investigators are cautioning area residents to be wary of burglars posing as utility workers in an attempt to gain access to homes in Westchester.

The Mamaroneck Police Department issued a warning and released a surveillance photo of a vehicle used by a burglar who posed as a water company worker who needed to check the residence’s meter.

According to police, the burglar knocked on the front door of the home and rang his victim’s doorbell, stating that he had to check the water meter inside her home and check the water pressure.

The resident let the man in, but found him to be suspicious and attempted to call the police, at which point the burglar fled the home and sped away in a white pick-up truck, pictured above.

Anyone who has photos or vehicles of similar incidents or has been victimized in a similar fashion has been asked to contact investigators at the Village of Mamaroneck Police Department by calling (914) 777-7780.

