Plans Scrapped For 6-Story Multifamily Building In Croton-On-Hudson: Officials

In an announcement on Thursday, Sept. 12, Croton-on-Hudson Mayor Brian Pugh said that the village decided against moving forward with the proposed multifamily development at 1 Half Moon Bay Dr.

The proposal, which would have been developed by 1 HMB Property Owner, LLC and would have replaced a tire warehouse that sits on a parcel of land zoned for Light Industrial use, consisted of a six-story building that would have had 280 units. Additionally, 10 percent of those would be set aside as affordable per the village's regulations.

However, to move forward with the idea, the Village Board would first have to modify the property's zoning regulations with an amendment that would remove the requirement that a transit-oriented development be located in the area. This amendment would also would have changed the five-story maximum to allow for a partial sixth story, Pugh said.

According to Pugh, adding this amendment to the village's zoning regulations would have been too soon after prior changes made in 2022, when the Village Code was amended to allow Transit-Oriented Development on Light Industrial parcels in the Croton Point Avenue area with a maximum height of five stories.

"Adding a story to the maximum permitted height so soon after the adoption of the original [Transit-Oriented Development] law is premature," Pugh wrote in his announcement on Thursday.

Because the proposed multifamily development would have required these zoning changes, Pugh said it is "not the right fit for the Village at this time."

"While the current proposal from the owners of 1 Half Moon Bay is not appropriate for our village, a substantially revised zoning text amendment and development plan would be given a fair hearing and careful review," Pugh added.

Pugh also said that the village is still seeking to redevelop the 1 Half Moon Bay property with a proposal that is consistent with existing regulations, as it would expand housing and the village's tax base. It would also create jobs as well, Pugh continued.

