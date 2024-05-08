The incident happened in Croton-on-Hudson on Tuesday, May 7, when a woman was struck by a pickup truck at a Sunoco gas station at 380 South Riverside Ave.

According to the Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department, after the woman was hit, a civilian rushed to her and applied a makeshift tourniquet to help control her bleeding until first responders and police could get to the scene.

The woman suffered traumatic injuries to her lower extremities, fire officials said, adding that she was later taken to a nearby trauma center.

Although the fire department does not know the identity of the person who rushed to the woman's aid, they thanked them in a social media post on Tuesday.

"We aren’t sure whom this Good Samaritan is, but we applaud their quick thinking today!" the department wrote.

Officials have not yet said if any charges were filed in connection to the incident.

